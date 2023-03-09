CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Early registration is now open for the 22nd annual Redlegs Run!

According to Cincinnati Reds media relations, the 2023 CollegeAdvantage Redlegs Run will be held on Saturday, June 10 at Great American Ball Park.

There are several options for participation including a 10K, a 5K, a one-mile run/walk and Gapper’s Kids Fun Run. There is also a virtual race option.

There are no age restrictions besides Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is only open to children 10 years old or younger.

All participants will receive a custom finisher medal, race t-shirt, post-race part in the Frist Star Fan Zone, downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket to June 19th’s Reds game against the Colorado Rockies.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Reds Community Fund.

You can register online with discounted fees by clicking here. The first wave of early registration ends on March 24 and the second wave ends on May 26.

Click here for more information.