STOW, Ohio (WJW) – A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.

Crews found the tanker truck, which was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, upside down when they arrived on the scene near Steels Corner and Graham Road at around 1:30 a.m., according to a release from Stow police.

Stow firefighters extinguished the fire with the help of Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Hudson and Valley Fire Departments.

The southbound highway was shut down during the morning rush hour. The far-left lane has since reopened as crews are still working on the scene. ODOT confirmed it is safe to travel in that area, however, motorists are being asked to avoid State Route 8 in Stow. 2 southbound lanes remain closed.

