Driver arrested in west Columbus after chase that began in Montgomery Co.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A driver is in jail after leading troopers on a multi-county chase early on New Year’s Day.
It started around 1:30 a.m. in Montgomery County when the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver refused to pull over.
After driving erratically, the car eventually crashed on I-70 eastbound on the west side of Columbus. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.