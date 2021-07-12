Drake Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ to be sentenced on charges for crimes against a child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Jared Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh” is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on multiple charges related to crimes against a child.

Bell, 34, pled guilty on June 23 to attempted child endangering, which is a 4th-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which is a 1st-degree misdemeanor.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Cleveland on December 1, 2017 when Bell was scheduled to play the Odeon Concert Club.

A 15-year-old girl filed a police report in Canada in 2018 regarding a situation with Bell she says happened that night.

The investigation revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell allegedly sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.

However, the prosecutor’s office says at that concert, “Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

Canadian authorities contacted Cleveland law enforcement after the 15-year-old came forward.

The Cleveland Division of Police investigated the allegations, which led to the charges.

FOX 8 learned that several years prior to the alleged incident, Bell and the child had established a relationship.

Jared Drake Bell enters guilty plea on two charges in Cuyahoga County Court, June 23, 2021, FOX 8 photo

Bell had been out on a $2,500 personal bond since his arraignment on June 3.

Bell was asked to submit DNA, which is a standard practice in Ohio.

The teen is expected to give a statement at Bell’s sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Monday at 12 p.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live

“Drake and Josh” aired from 2004 to 2007.

Bell has continued to do voice work.

He’s also released multiple albums for which he has toured nationwide.

He has performed under the name Drake Campana in his music career.