The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 9:15 a.m. update: Dr. Larry Swanner, former Mount Carmel West Vice President of Medical Affairs, is testifying.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against Dr. William Husel resumed Wednesday after some of his former colleagues testified Tuesday.

Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The first person to testify Wednesday was former Mount Carmel West Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Larry Swanner. Swanner has a background in pharmacy and as a family medicine physician. He said in his role as vice president, stated that he was a liaison between medical staff and hospital administration. He also stated that he assisted in the hiring process of Husel at Mount Carmel West in 2014.

Swanner was then questioned by the prosecution about conversations he had with Kathryn (Katie) Barga, patient safety risk management nurse at Mount Carmel, who testified last week about complaints she reviewed about doses of fentanyl Husel gave a patient.

John “Sean” O’Connell, the former director of pharmacy of Mount Carmel West, was the first to testify Tuesday.

Prosecutors questioned O’Connell about his role at the pharmacy and how he handled concerns regarding fentanyl doses ordered by Husel. O’Connell also reiterated that pharmacists do not diagnose disease nor order drugs in a hospital setting.

O’Connell, whose tenure at Mount Carmel West extended more than 40 years, testified that he felt as though he was treated unfairly by the hospital. He was terminated from the hospital in 2019.

Dr. Gina Moody, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Mount Carmel, testified about her time in the ICU in 2013, where she largely managed the health of patients. She was questioned and described the extubation process as well as Do-Not-Resuscitate Comfort Care (DNR) requests by patients in ICUs.

Dr. Deborah Woidtke, a hospitalist specializing in internal medicine contracted by Mount Carmel through Columbus Inpatient Care, testified about the medical chart of two of Husel’s alleged murder victims: 75-year-old Rebecca Walls and 82-year-old Melissa Penix, both of whom were under her care as well.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Janet Grubb Powell Miller