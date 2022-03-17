The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against former Mount Carmel West Dr. William Husel is scheduled to wrap up its fourth week with testimony resuming at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Three former ICU nurses and an internal medicine doctor who worked alongside Husel in the ICU testified Wednesday about the doctor’s character, with one nurse saying the former doctor “cared deeply” about his patients.

Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018. His defense attorneys contend that Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients.

First on the stand Wednesday was Wesley Black, a former ICU nurse at Mount Carmel West, who testified that Husel was known in the hospital for mentoring and teaching new nurses — and taking a “more aggressive” approach to treatment, medications, and dosing.

Black said he cared for two of Husel’s patients, Rebecca Walls, 75, and Melissa Penix, 82, who both died in November 2018 after being administered 1,000 and 2,000 micrograms, respectively, of fentanyl ordered by Husel.

Although Black said the pharmacy at Mount Carmel rejected painkiller orders for Walls, Husel allegedly assured him multiple times that “the order was good to go.”

When questioned by defense attorney Jose Baez, Black said Husel reserved conversations with family members about removing a patient from a ventilator only in serious situations where a patient’s health was rapidly declining.

“He didn’t enter this conversation quickly or lightly,” Black said. “It was just in situations like this where the patient reached very unstable conditions.”

Two more former ICU nurses at Mount Carmel, Jordan Blair and Kathleen McDowell, took the stand and both testified that Husel often taught other ICU staff about medical procedures and ways to better care for patients.

Although both nurses said they did not learn about narcotics dosing while in nursing school, Blair testified that Husel was the only doctor who shared articles pertaining to medication dosing with other ICU staff members.

“Just a genuine guy when he was talking to family members and powers of attorney about how sick the patients were,” Blair, who cared for Walls, said. “I believe he cared for his patients deeply.”

Dr. Jeff Thurston, an internal medicine doctor at Mount Carmel, testified that he signed the death certificate for one of Husel’s patients, Danny Mollette, but did not review Mollette’s medical records indicating that he received 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl prior to his death. Defense attorney Jaime Lapidus emphasized the number of cardiac arrests Mollette suffered at the ICU to which Thurston agreed, stating Mollette had “multiple” cardiac arrests before his death.

Family members of some of Husel’s alleged victims took the stand Tuesday, testifying — some over tears — how their loved ones were treated at the former doctor’s hands.

This was the second time ICU nurses testified in the trial. During Monday’s testimony, other former nurses also described what it was like to work with Husel.

Attorneys have said the trial could last at least eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Jaime Lapidus Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

Taylor Mick David Zeyen

David Zeyen Janet Grubb