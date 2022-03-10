The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of testimony in the murder trial against former Mount Carmel West doctor William Husel is expected to wrap up Thursday, with the court session scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Three former intensive care unit nurses — some of whom administered potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to critically ill patients — testified Wednesday.

Dr. William Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Troy Rudman, a nurse who worked for five years at Mount Carmel West starting in 2014, was the first to testify Wednesday, being questioned about his involvement in the care of three of Husel’s alleged victims.

The second witness was Tyler Springer, who worked as a nurse in the ICU at Mt. Carmel West from 2015 to 2019. Prosecuting attorney Paula Sawyers and defense attorney Diane Menashe asked Springer about his involvement in the care of Joanne Bellisari, Ryan Hayes, and James Allen.

Another former Mount Carmel West ICU nurse, Stephanie LeChard, also testified Wednesday, saying it was “very common” for nurses at the hospital to override medications from a dispensing machine called Pyxis, meaning nurses obtained medication without receiving approval from the hospital’s pharmacy.

LeChard testified that during a night shift in November 2018, she cared for one of Husel’s former patients, Sandra Castle, who died after being given 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl for pain management.

According to LeChard’s testimony, Castle’s family requested she be given more pain medication, so LeChard said Husel verbally informed her to take out 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl from the Pyxis machine.

The fourth witness called was Dr. Charles May, who has been licensed to practice medicine in Ohio since 1977. Prosecuting attorney Janet Grubb began by questioning him on the death of Francis Burke, one of Husel’s alleged victims. May signed the death certificate for Burke and was asked about the review of Burke’s medical records.

On Tuesday, three attending physicians at the former hospital took the stand to testify about three deceased patients who were under Husel’s care.

Attorneys have said the trial could last at least eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb