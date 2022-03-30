The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The defense will begin presenting its case Wednesday in the murder trial against a former Mount Carmel West doctor.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday in the murder trial against William Husel, 46, who has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 intensive care patients at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018.

The case is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m.

While prosecutors allege that Husel ordered excessive, fatal doses of the painkiller fentanyl for his patients, defense attorneys contend that the doctor was providing comfort care for critically ill patients as they were removed from a ventilator.

The only witness on Tuesday called by the prosecution was Brian Mollette, the son of Danny Mollette. Danny Mollette is one of Husel’s alleged victims who died in 2017 after receiving what his family said was a lethal dose of fentanyl, versed, and hydromorphone.

Mollette was the prosecution’s final witness as prosecuting attorney David Zeyen announced that they have rested their case after calling 53 witnesses over six weeks.

Judge Michael Holbrook adjourned the proceedings Tuesday morning to take care of “judge-related work” regarding the trial.

Both prosecuting and defense attorneys handled procedural issues after the prosecution’s case was rested.

The prosecution’s witnesses have ranged from family members of critically ill patients who later died at Mount Carmel to nurses who administered potentially lethal doses of painkillers, some giving emotional testimony as they described their family member’s care under Husel, while medical professionals who worked directly with Husel often described him as a helpful mentor.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Jaime Lapidus Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

Taylor Mick David Zeyen

David Zeyen Janet Grubb