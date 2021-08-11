Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff named new Ohio Department of Health Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., as the new Director of the Ohio Department of Health

Vanderhoff had previously served as chief medical officer at ODH. According to the release, Stephanie McCloud, who has been serving as Director of the Ohio Department of Health, is returning to lead the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation as administrator. 

“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months. I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to thank Stephanie McCloud for her leadership of the Ohio Department of Health and look forward to her return to lead the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The changes will go into effect Monday, August 16. Both positions require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

