Dozens of Ohio residents monitored for Ebola

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says 44 Ohio residents are being monitored after possible exposure to Ebola in Africa.

The governor revealed this information as part of Veto Message to SB 22 that would limit his emergency powers.

The General Assembly has voted to override it.

According to the CDC, Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is a rare and deadly disease in people and nonhuman primates.

The viruses that cause EVD are located mainly in sub-Saharan Africa.

People can get EVD through direct contact with an infected animal (bat or nonhuman primate) or a sick or dead person infected with Ebola virus.

Here’s what the governor wrote in his Veto Message:

Ebola exists in certain parts of Africa. Today in Ohio, health officials are actively monitoring 44 people who have returned from areas of Africa with active outbreaks of Ebola. While it is currently believed these individuals are at very low risk of having contracted Ebola, if one of them develops symptoms, SB 22 would prevent our public health apparatus from swinging into rapid action and taking decisive steps to isolate, quarantine, and protect the public from the threat of this deadly virus until a medical diagnosis can be obtained. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Veto Message SB 22

You can read the full text of the Veto Message here.

The governor did not say when the group had traveled or returned to Ohio.

Senate Bill 22 will go into effect in June, WCMH’s Adrienne Robbins reported on Wednesday.

This is part of a year-long battle over health orders from DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

DeWine defended his veto by saying the bill would impede local health departments’ ability to act during emergencies.