Downward trend continues for Ohio jobless claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Jobless claims in Ohio fell yet again last week as fewer than 21,000 new unemployment claims were made, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For the week ending August 2, 20,969 initial jobless claims were made. This was 253,246 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 374,751 continued jobless claims last week, which were 401,551 fewer than the peak earlier this year, according to ODJGFS. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 21 weeks (1,604,708) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

ODJFS said it has distributed more than $5.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 778,000 Ohioans. It has processed 94 percent of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received.

Nationally, the number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic intensified in March, though applications remain at an extraordinarily high level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.