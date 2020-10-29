Doug Emhoff to hold early vote rallies in Columbus and Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Doug Emhoff, husband of Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will hold voting rallies in two Ohio cities on Thursday.
According to a press release, Emhoff will first encourage Columbus Ohians in an early vote rally at 1:30 p.m., then he will hold a drive-in rally in Akron at 3:35p.m.
Emhoff wants Ohioans to “make their voices heard by casting their ballots for the Biden-Harris ticket.”
