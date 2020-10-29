Doug Emhoff to hold early vote rallies in Columbus and Akron

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, spoke with Democratic supporters on Monday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Doug Emhoff, husband of Senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will hold voting rallies in two Ohio cities on Thursday.

According to a press release, Emhoff will first encourage Columbus Ohians in an early vote rally at 1:30 p.m., then he will hold a drive-in rally in Akron at 3:35p.m.

Emhoff wants Ohioans to “make their voices heard by casting their ballots for the Biden-Harris ticket.”