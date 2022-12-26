Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.

Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive-through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family.

Organizers of today’s event, Brandis Mason and Kara Beauford, say they don’t know the family personally, but they wanted to give the community an opportunity to be a blessing. While they don’t know what it’s like to lose a child – they are both mothers.

“We know how it is just day-to-day providing for the babies,” says Brandis Mason. “We just wanted to come together for the family as a whole.” At the drive-through – people dropped off things like diapers or anything else they think may support the family.

“I think I can speak for the city as a whole when I say it was like a cloud left,” says Beauford. “I think we were all as a city, overjoyed at the fact the baby had been found.”

They also say they never stopped praying for Kason to come home. “I just want them to know that we are so happy and relieved,” says Mason. “And that they’ve got a community supporting them and cheering them on.”

At last check, Kason is still in Indianapolis at the hospital and is expected to be released sometime this weekend.