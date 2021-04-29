Dominion Energy offers $1M in grants for Ohio organizations addressing critical needs

RICHMOND, Va. (Sidney Daily News) — Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit organizations in Ohio and 12 other states across the company’s footprint to apply for grants of up to $25,000 each to meet critical needs in communities.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet urgent human needs such as housing and shelter, access to medicine and medical services, and food security.

“There is great need in our communities as our neighbors struggle to meet the challenges of the pandemic,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “We’re seeking to support organizations that are working directly in these communities to help those in need.”

For this year’s grants, eligible organizations in targeted areas of Connecticut, Idaho, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas within Dominion Energy’s service area are encouraged to apply. Online applications will be accepted until May 31, 2021, at 5 p.m.

For more complete details or to apply, click here.