COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General has reached a million-dollar settlement with the State of Ohio in a consumer protection lawsuit filed nearly a year ago.

Attorney General Dave Yost filed the lawsuit in Butler County in November after auditors in several Ohio counties found that prices on Dollar General shelves were often lower than the prices customers were actually paying.

At the time, NBC4 Investigates visited several Dollar General stores in Franklin County and was overcharged for several items. The settlement between the retailer and the state contains accountability measures to ensure that consumers are paying the right price.

Measures include thorough recordkeeping, employee training on pricing policies, and sufficient staffing in stores to make sure shelf prices are accurate. If a customer catches a pricing discrepancy at the cash register, terms of the settlement require Dollar General employees to honor the shelf price and fix the discrepancy within 24 hours.

Dollar General will also pay $1 million to the Attorney General’s office. $250,000 will go toward fines and reimbursing the state for the investigation. $750,000 will go toward food banks or other charitable organizations, per the settlement, specifically to get food and personal care items for people in need.

Yost’s office says it’ll have more information soon on exactly how that money will be distributed.

Dollar General has not responded to repeated requests for comment.