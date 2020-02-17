Dog reunited with family after Ohio officers rescue him from icy pond

Ohio

by: Natasha Anderson




(Photo: Springfield Township Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A dog who was rescued from an icy pond in Ohio on Sunday has been reunited with his family.

A Springfield Township police officer waded into the pond to retrieve “Lucky,” who had fallen through the ice in Akron.

When police found Lucky he was not wearing a collar or any tags. Authorities took him to a nearby house to warm up.

Now, Lucky has been reunited with his family.

“Lucky’s family has been located,” the Springfield Township Police Department said on Facebook. “Thank you all for the help make sure Lucky made it back home.”

