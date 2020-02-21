Closings
Dog rescued from Ohio River floodwaters looking for forever home

Ohio

by: NBC

Posted:

(NBC) – A cold dog is looking for a warm home.

Meet Frosty. She was found clinging to a log among floodwaters in the Ohio River near Cincinnati last week.

The 1-year-old pup was rescued by Cincinnati first responders and taken to the SPCA for treatment.

Frosty will be put up for adoption at a shelter in Sharonville, Ohio beginning Saturday.

Officials hope this story will encourage people to adopt Frosty or fall in love with one of the other dogs who are looking for homes.

