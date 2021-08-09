Dog dies in hot car, Ohio owner says she did it as punishment, police say

Ohio

by: WJW

Credit: James C Hooper/Moment/Getty Images

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A 58-year-old Sandusky woman is being held in the Erie County Jail on a cruelty to animals charge after police say she locked her dog in a car to “punish” him and the pit bull died. 

According to the Sandusky police report, officers were called to the woman’s home on Perry Street around 7:20 p.m. Saturday by a neighbor who was concerned about the dog. 

“He stated he observed the dog tearing up the inside of the vehicle and it appeared he wanted out,” the report states. “He noticed all the windows were rolled up and he was concerned for the canine’s safety.”

The reports says the neighbor went over to the woman’s home, speaking to her through her side window. He told her to let the dog out, to which she replied, “I don’t care. I want him to die.”

When police arrived, officers went to check on the dog. 

“Due to no movement observed in the vehicle officers immediately rushed up to it after climbing over the fence and the dog was observed to be either passed out or deceased at the rear passenger side floorboard,” the report states. “It should be noted, the temperature was still 81 degrees and the vehicle windows were indeed all closed and the doors were locked.”

When the officers got the dog out of the vehicle, he had died.  A 2-year-old dog and three 6-month-old puppies were taken from the home. 

The woman is due in court Monday. 

