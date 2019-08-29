Doctor in Ohio murder case gets 2 new lawyers

(NBC) – An Ohio doctor charged with 25 counts of murder appeared in court Wednesday.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found that William Husel ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of hospital patients who died.

A defense attorney has said the now-fired doctor was providing comfort care for dying patients.

Husel has pleaded not guilty.

Joining Husel’s defense team is Florida-based attorney Jose Baez.

Baez is known for defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez.

In related lawsuits, Mount Carmel Health System reached settlements totaling 13.5 million dollars.

It also fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers after its review.

