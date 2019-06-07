Doctor charged with painkiller murders released on bond

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - This Jan. 15, 2019 file photo shows the main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities are set to give an update on the criminal investigation of an intensive care doctor accused of ordering possibly fatal painkillers for dozens of Ohio hospital patients. The Franklin County prosecutor and Columbus police scheduled a news conference Wednesday, June 5, to discuss the investigation of Dr. William Husel. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh Huggins, File)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - This Jan. 15, 2019 file photo shows the main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities are set to give an update on the criminal investigation of an intensive care doctor accused of ordering possibly fatal painkillers for dozens of Ohio hospital patients. The Franklin County prosecutor and Columbus police scheduled a news conference Wednesday, June 5, to discuss the investigation of Dr. William Husel. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A critical care doctor charged with murder in 25 patient deaths has been released from jail on bond after two days.

William Husel is accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients, including 25 named in an indictment this week.

Husel has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says Husel was trying to provide "comfort care" for dying patients and didn't intend to hasten their deaths, as prosecutors allege.

A judge set bond at $1 million. Husel was arrested Wednesday and records show he left Franklin County Jail on a surety bond Friday.

Such bonds typically require 10% of the total, though records don't give the amount and the bonding company declined comment.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.