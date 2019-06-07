Doctor charged with painkiller murders released on bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A critical care doctor charged with murder in 25 patient deaths has been released from jail on bond after two days.
William Husel is accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients, including 25 named in an indictment this week.
Husel has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says Husel was trying to provide "comfort care" for dying patients and didn't intend to hasten their deaths, as prosecutors allege.
A judge set bond at $1 million. Husel was arrested Wednesday and records show he left Franklin County Jail on a surety bond Friday.
Such bonds typically require 10% of the total, though records don't give the amount and the bonding company declined comment.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Red Cross shifting focus with post-tornado relief
More than 1,069 overnight stays have been recorded at Red Cross shelters across the Miami Valley since the tornado outbreak.Read More »
-
Contractors overwhelmed with tornado-related repairs
Unlike the typical construction season, many customers need help right away.Read More »
-
Sinclair Community College on the forefront of tornado relief efforts
More than 60 streets have seen Sinclair crews out cutting trees, clearing debris and handing out food/supplies.Read More »
-
County commissioner speaks on tornado recovery
She says the county jumped in right away to recovery efforts by opening an Emergency Operations Center as soon as the tornadoes hit.Read More »
-
State and federal representatives visit Old North Dayton tornado site
While federal help from FEMA might not be some time away, Rep. Plummer said there's progress at the state level for those out of work.Read More »