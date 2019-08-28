Doc facing 25 counts of murder over drug doses has hearing

FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo former critical care doctor William Husel, center, pleads not guilty to murder charges while appearing with defense attorney Richard Blake, right, in Franklin County Court in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio hospital system that found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for about three dozen patients who died has reached settlements totaling $9 million in lawsuits over two deaths. Those are much larger than previous settlements in cases involving the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and fired doctor William Husel.(AP Photo/Kantele Franko, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio doctor charged with 25 counts of murder is set for a hearing Wednesday after seeking to use a new lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez.

Florida-based Jose Baez identified himself as William Husel’s attorney in a filing seeking to be part of the defense despite not practicing law in Ohio.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of hospital patients who died.

He pleaded not guilty . Another defense attorney has said the 43-year-old doctor was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

In related lawsuits, Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling $13.5 million .

It also fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers after its review. They aren’t being criminally prosecuted.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.