Do you have unclaimed money waiting? Ohio wants you to check it out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Division of Unclaimed Funds is spreading the word to fellow Ohioans that there may be money out there you forgot or didn’t know about.

The state is currently holding onto $3 billion in unclaimed funds.

As part of the first-ever National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1, the agency is raising awareness about how you can claim those dollars.

It’s as simple as going to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds website or missingmoney.com and search your name.

Akil Hardy, superintendent of the Division of Unclaimed Funds, explains where this property comes from.

“It could be a bank account, stocks, bonds, utility deposits, the last check from a previous employer. We have safe deposit box items, so to be honest, it could be any account or transaction that occurred within Ohio where the rightful owner never received their funds,” Hardy said.

By law, claims have to be reviewed within 120 days, but Hardy says it takes much less time than that for people to receive their unclaimed property.