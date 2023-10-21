DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you have unused or expired prescription drugs? Safely dispose of them during Drug Take Back Day.

Saturday, Oct. 28 is National Drug Take Back Day, and residents across Ohio can dispose of old medications through local law enforcement agencies. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at most locations.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient way to dispose of unused or expired medications. Collection sites will be accepting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

The non-medical use of prescription drugs is the second most common form of drug abuse in America, according to the DEA. Safely disposing of unused medications prevents accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.

The Drug Enforcement Administration leads this nationwide event, with nearly 5,000 local drop-off locations across the country.

To find a collection site near you, click here.