DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fall is here! A free tour at Hocking Hills will let you experience the beautiful colors of fall foliage in Ohio.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, anyone can come between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to the Hocking State Forest Fall Color Tour. The tour will go through the forest with wagon rides, feature various demonstrations and a lot more for the entire family.

“We are pleased to give visitors the opportunity to learn about Ohio’s forests under a canopy of fall foliage,” said ODNR Division of Forestry Fall Color Forester David Parrott.

“Foresters and other natural resources professionals are ready to explain the science and history behind the management of one of Ohio’s greatest resources—our forestland.”

If you would like to attend, you are encouraged to park at the Forest Headquarters. The tour will begin at the Hocking State Forest Cabin.

Click here to learn more information.