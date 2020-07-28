Director of Ohio’s prison system tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced Monday she tested positive for the virus after being tested on Friday.

Chambers-Smith said in an announcement she was tested after she began to not feel well.

ODRC said a vast majority of staff has been working from home since March, but that contact tracing has begun for staff who have been working at the Operation Support Center and may have come into contact with the director.

ODRC said Chambers-Smith has not been inside a prison facility since June 26 and has not been at the Operation Support Center since July 21.

“For months, managing COVID within Ohio’s prisons has been my single highest priority,” Chambers-Smith said in a statement. “While I am focusing on my health and doing what is recommended – which is to monitor my symptoms and self-quarantine, I will continue to ensure DRC is taking all necessary steps and precautions to maintain the health and safety of all of our staff and incarcerated population. Our agency continues to be in good hands, and we are working together as a team during these challenging times.”

Chambers-Smith is working from and managing her symptoms, which are mild at this time, at home, ODRC said.