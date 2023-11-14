DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the deadly bus crash in central Ohio, 2 NEWS looked into statistical information on crashes involving buses.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), bus related crashes include non-school bus vehicles operating as school buses.

This was the case for a bus crash that took place on Nov. 14, leaving at six people dead and 15 seriously injured. The charter bus was carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley High School to an event in Columbus.

The NHTSA reports less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles.

Between 2012 and 2021, 113 people were killed as occupants of the bus in crashes involving school transportation vehicles.

The NHTSA reports the total number of deaths in school bus-related crashes fell by nearly 50% during 2020, when many students were learning from home. The number doubled to 108 deaths, while 9700 injuries were reported in 2021.

Eleven fatalities were either students or bus drivers on school transportation.