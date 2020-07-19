DeWine ‘would not rule out going state-wide’ with mask mandate

Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine told the host of Meet the Press, Chuck Todd, that because Ohio is headed in the wrong direction regarding COVID-19 outbreaks, he hasn’t ruled out a state-wide mask mandate.
“We’re at a crucial time,” DeWine said. “And this week you may see a lot more counties under that mask requirement.”
RELATED: Red ‘Level 3’ alert continues for Montgomery County
Around 60 percent of Ohio’s residents are currently under a mask mandate because the counties they live in hit between four and five of the seven indicators for increased COVID-19 cases.
