DeWine ‘would not rule out going state-wide’ with mask mandate

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio's Republican governor was hailed as prophetic for his decisive steps to shut down schools and stop the state's presidential primary election early during the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, he's found navigating a path out of the state's pandemic shutdown to be a bumpy one.

Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine told the host of Meet the Press, Chuck Todd, that because Ohio is headed in the wrong direction regarding COVID-19 outbreaks, he hasn’t ruled out a state-wide mask mandate.

“We’re at a crucial time,” DeWine said. “And this week you may see a lot more counties under that mask requirement.”

Around 60 percent of Ohio’s residents are currently under a mask mandate because the counties they live in hit between four and five of the seven indicators for increased COVID-19 cases.