(WJW) – As is tradition, Ohio and Michigan’s governors have put a wager on “The Game.”

We are, of course, talking about Ohio State at Michigan. The game airs Saturday at noon.

“College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!”

This year, Governor DeWine has bet peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, and cow patty ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati.

“The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes,” said Governor Whitmer. “Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made ice cream and treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday. Go Blue!”

Governor Whitmer has wagered a gift package of ice cream from Zingerman’s.

On Saturday, November 25 at noon on FOX Sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan for The Game.

The Buckeyes have won 17 out of the last 21 meetings between the two squads, but the Wolverines pulled off wins in 2021 and 2022.