DeWine: ‘We anticipate we’ll be able to have full county fairs’

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday, that under current conditions, he believes the state will be able to resume county fairs in the summer of 2021.

“This year, we anticipate we’ll be able to have full county fairs. Later today we’ll be issuing updated guidance with just some limitations. It’s possible that by the time we get to fair season we may be off the health orders if things continue to go well,” said DeWine.

The governor alluded to this announcement Thursday morning while visiting a vaccination site in Clark County.

