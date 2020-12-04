DeWine vetoes bill to limit health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Thursday that would have limited the state’s powers.
Senate Bill 311 aimed to remove quarantine and other isolation orders by the Ohio Department Of Health. DeWine said the bill, “is not in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of all Ohioans.”
The bill specifically prohibited the Department of Health from issuing a general, mandatory statewide or regional quarantine or isolation order that applies to and is enforced against individuals who have not been either directly exposed to or medically diagnosed with the disease that is the subject of the order.
The bill was passed out of committee and through the House floor in November.
