COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, spoke on the dangers of youth smoking on Thursday.

DeWine and Vanderhoff were also joined by Sara Bode, MD, with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus as they discussed the dangers of youth smoking as well as the impact of flavored tobacco products on Thursday morning.

According to Dr. Vanderhoff, a third of high school students report using e-cigarettes or another product in the course of the last 30 days. A big reason for youths starting to use these products is the flavoring, discussed DeWine, Vanderhoff and Bode.

“When we talk to kids , when we survey kids that are initiating with these vaping products, when we talk to them personally, their number one reason for trying this and starting it has to do with the flavoring,” said Dr. Bode. “Also this flavoring is meant to taste really good — sugary. It masks the harshness of the nicotine so it also makes it easier to consume more of this product.”

DeWine said that youths will often make the transition from e-cigarettes and vaping products to tobacco.

“This has been going on long enough that we know that many of them then transition over to tobacco,” said DeWine. “And we know the long-term consequences of that.”

