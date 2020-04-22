DeWine urges doctors, patients to discuss moving forward with postponed procedures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine said Wednesday that doctors and health care providers can now consider moving forward with some elective procedures.

Dr. Amy Acton issued an order in March postponing elective surgery in order to conserve PPE and bed space that was anticipated to be in need to care for a surge of COVID-19 patients. Because the state has managed to avoid the massive spike in cases that was originally feared, the gradual process of resuming surgeries can begin, DeWine says.

He is now asking health care providers in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to reassess procedures that were postponed and reach out to patients who have been waiting. For new or other chronic conditions, providers and patients together may consider moving forward with diagnostic procedures.

However, he stresses that patients must be made aware of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the risk during the post-operative recovery process in order to make informed decisions.