Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton give daily news briefing
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

DeWine urges doctors, patients to discuss moving forward with postponed procedures

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine said Wednesday that doctors and health care providers can now consider moving forward with some elective procedures.

Dr. Amy Acton issued an order in March postponing elective surgery in order to conserve PPE and bed space that was anticipated to be in need to care for a surge of COVID-19 patients. Because the state has managed to avoid the massive spike in cases that was originally feared, the gradual process of resuming surgeries can begin, DeWine says.

He is now asking health care providers in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to reassess procedures that were postponed and reach out to patients who have been waiting. For new or other chronic conditions, providers and patients together may consider moving forward with diagnostic procedures.

However, he stresses that patients must be made aware of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the risk during the post-operative recovery process in order to make informed decisions.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS