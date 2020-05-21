DeWine unveils new resources for state’s Minority Health Strike Force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday more resources for the Minority Health Strike Force, including more funding and statewide partnerships.

The Governor discussed health disparities that minorities in Ohio still face and outlined new ways to assist those communities in the fight against coronavirus.

DeWine said that African Americans make up 13 to 14 percent of Ohio’s population, but 26 percent of positive coronavirus tests.

In April, we formed the Minority Health Strike Force to develop several specific #COVID19 recommendations focused on how communities of color are more likely to have underlying health conditions, less access to healthcare, and discrimination when accessing healthcare services. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 21, 2020

He unveiled two new maps on the state’s coronavirus website that provides demographic data of cases and tracks the communities most in need of resources. DeWine went on to announce a new position in the Department of Health that will focus on conditions in the community that affect health, well-being, and the economy.

Additionally, he wants to hire more public health workers that represent the makeup of their own communities.

The state is partnering with the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers for increased COVID-19 testing and education.

“It should not matter where you live or what race you are, if there are Ohioans who are especially hard-hit, we have an obligation whether they live in Appalachia, whether they live in the city, wherever they live, we have an obligation to help them,” DeWine said.

He also announced $1 million in federal grant money will be used for mental health and addiction services for hard-to-reach groups in Ohio.