DeWine unveils first major overhaul of Ohio’s Medicaid program in 15 years

(WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced the first major overhaul of Ohio’s Medicaid program in 15 years and will roll out applications for managed care plans in the next few days.

“The Department of Medicaid is the largest provider of health insurance in the state of Ohio. Medicaid covers over three million Ohioans,” DeWine said. “Of those, nearly 90% are enrolled in a managed care plan, including nearly every child enrolled in Medicaid in the state of Ohio.”

DeWine said that starting Wednesday, Sept. 30, a new application will open for businesses who are interested in providing managed care plans to adults and children who are in the Medicaid program.

The five major changes coming to Medicaid in Ohio are:

Improving care for children who have complex needs An emphasis on the personal care experience of the patient Improving wellness and health outcomes Giving doctors and other medical providers more time to spend with patients Increasing transparency and accountability

Ohioans currently covered by Medicaid should not experience any disruptions due to changes in the states program.

The Department of Medicaid will release a second managed care application for children with complex behavioral health needs. These letters should go out sometime later this fall.