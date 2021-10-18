COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Ohio leaders have commented on the recent passing of former U.S. Secretary of State, General Colin Powell.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement Monday, October 18.

Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell.

A son of Jamaican immigrants, General Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Colin Powell also served our nation as the first African-American Secretary of State, traveling the world as America’s top diplomat.

Colin Powell cared about helping America’s young people and was the chairman of America’s promise, a non-profit organization to help young people build character.

Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family.