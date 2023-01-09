Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN/WDTN) — Following a private ceremony at his Cedarville home, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to swear into his second term at the Ohio Statehouse.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, DeWine took the oath in a private ceremony attended by his wife, Fran, and family members. Rev. Tom Hagan delivered the invocation, and a trio called The Firehouse Friends sang the National Anthem.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, who is Mike DeWine’s son, administered the oath of office while the Southern District of Ohio Court Judge Thomas Rose presided.

The ceremonial swearing-in will take place at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Ohio Statehouse.

You can watch the ceremony LIVE in the video player above.