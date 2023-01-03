Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign Senate Bill 288 Tuesday morning, making distracted driving a primary offense.

According to a release, Governor DeWine will sign Senate Bill 288 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Ohio Statehouse.

A portion of Senate Bill 288 expands existing distracted driving legislation by allowing police to stop drivers solely for “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cell phone while driving.

WJW reported that are some exceptions to the bill, as drivers would still be allowed to hold a phone to their ear when stopped at a red light, use speakerphone without holding the phone or hold a phone to their ears for calls, but not text or type.

