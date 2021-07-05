DeWine to send Ohio State Highway Patrol to Texas border

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has authorized the Ohio State Highway Patrol to respond to the southern border in Texas to assist with surveillance.

Fourteen OSHP troopers and supervisors will leave for Texas later this week for a two-week assignment. OSHP officers will not have arrest powers while at the border.

This comes less than a week after DeWine assigned 185 members of the Ohio National Guard to also assist at the southern border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot made the request for assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Ohio Task Force 1 back on task, sifting through the rubble, after partially-destroyed condo is demolished

Independence Day Celebrations, Centerville-Washington Township

Community Blood Center offering incentives to keep up with summer demand

13-year-old girl fatally shot at gathering in Dayton

DPD: 2 people fatally shot over Fourth of July weekend

Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson ban: 'rules are rules'

More News