DeWine to send Ohio State Highway Patrol to Texas border

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has authorized the Ohio State Highway Patrol to respond to the southern border in Texas to assist with surveillance.

Fourteen OSHP troopers and supervisors will leave for Texas later this week for a two-week assignment. OSHP officers will not have arrest powers while at the border.

This comes less than a week after DeWine assigned 185 members of the Ohio National Guard to also assist at the southern border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot made the request for assistance.