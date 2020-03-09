1  of  2
DeWine announces changes to supervision of former inmates

WATCH LIVE: DeWine to announce changes to supervision of former inmates

Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine is in Dayton Monday and is announcing changes to the process of supervision of former prison inmates on post-release control in Ohio.

DeWine is holding a news conference Monday with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODNR) Director Annette Chambers-Smith and members of the Governor’s Working Group on Post–Release Control. DeWine asked the group to review Ohio’s Adult Parole Authority’s supervision policies in 2019.

DeWine discussed the group’s initial report Monday, which the governor’s office says addresses issues concerning electronic GPS monitoring, offender risk assessments and the caseload of parole officers.

