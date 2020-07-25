CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine threw a virtual first pitch for the Cincinnati Reds’ season-opening game Friday.
“I’m going to bring some of the grandchildren and see if I can throw it from Cedarville to Cincinnati,” DeWine said. “The only other time I did this for the Reds, Opening Day about 10 years ago, I won’t say I threw a strike, but [Jason] LaRue caught it and it didn’t hit the ground. That’s my story anyway.”
DeWine went to Cedarville University Thursday to film virtual first pitches for both the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DeWine throws a virtual first pitch for Reds’ season-opening game
- Fire on Pomona Street causes heavy damage to mobile home
- A dry and very warm summer weekend
- Oregon District bar reopens, taking precautions to protect customers and employees
- Pure Ohio Wellness talks changes, growth in medical marijuana one year later