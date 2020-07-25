DeWine throws a virtual first pitch for Reds’ season-opening game

Gov. DeWine throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the Cincinnati Reds, virtually | Photo provided by WLWT

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine threw a virtual first pitch for the Cincinnati Reds’ season-opening game Friday.

“I’m going to bring some of the grandchildren and see if I can throw it from Cedarville to Cincinnati,” DeWine said. “The only other time I did this for the Reds, Opening Day about 10 years ago, I won’t say I threw a strike, but [Jason] LaRue caught it and it didn’t hit the ground. That’s my story anyway.”

DeWine went to Cedarville University Thursday to film virtual first pitches for both the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians.