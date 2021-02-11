DeWine: Statewide curfew lifted after sustained decline in hospitalizations

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing that the state’s curfew has been lifted after a sustained decrease in hospitalizations.

The curfew, which ran nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., was last extended on Jan. 27. At the time, DeWine said state health officials would monitor hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for two weeks, and if they declined enough, the curfew could be dropped.

“If hospitalizations begin rising again, the Ohio Department of Health may reinstate it. It’s crucial that we all continue safety protocols to slow the spread and prevent hospitalizations from going up,” said DeWine.

DeWine attributes some of the declining hospitalizations to inoculating Ohio’s nursing home residents against COVID-19, along with residents following guidelines put in place by ODH.

The governor proposed his plan to rollback the curfew over two weeks ago, asking that we get the number of hospitalizations below 3,500 for seven straight days. By last week we met that threshold and moved on to getting the number below 2,500 patients for seven days.

