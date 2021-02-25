DeWine: Sporting, entertainment events can reopen with reduced capacity

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine gave an update about easing up on some of Ohio’s public health measures, including those in place for sporting events, during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

“Sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen with 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% maximum outdoor capacity provided they follow established precautions. This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded,” said DeWine.

DeWine said that general admission — lawns, standing room or infield — will be allowed as long as masks are worn and people can maintain six feet of social distancing.

While Ohio’s vaccine rollout continues, DeWine said the below things will be mandatory for sporting events to resume:

Mandatory mask wearing for employees and customers

Spectator pathways that allow for social distancing

Seating in pods of no more than six people, recommended to be of the same household Seating pods must be separated by at least six feet



The governor said that a comprehensive version of this update will be released within a few days. The state plans to provide an update about proms, banquet centers, wedding receptions, fairs, festivals and parades in the near future.