DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will provide an update on the East Palestine train derailment on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

On Feb. 3, approximately 50 cars derailed due to a broken axle in East Palestine. Ten of the cars carried hazardous materials, NewsNation reported.

Several days later, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which sent hydrogen chloride and the toxic gas phosgene into the air. While both of these substances are known carcinogens, authorities said that the burn was preferable to the threat of a larger explosion if nothing was done.

Several other chemicals were also released into the area.

Our partners at WKBN report that a hazardous material specialist, Silverado Caggiano, recommends that anyone in the East Palestine area should get a health check-up.

“There’s a lot of what ifs, and we’re going to be looking at this thing 5, 10, 15, 20 years down the line and wondering, ‘Gee, cancer clusters could pop up, you know, well water could go bad,” Caggiano said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m., DeWine will provide an update on the derailment alongside other Cabinet officials.

You can watch the press conference LIVE in the video player above.