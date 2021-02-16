DeWine: Some vaccine shipments delayed by severe winter weather

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday that inclement weather has affected vaccine distribution on many levels but shipments are still on the way, they just might be delayed.

The governor said the severe winter weather seen across the state has caused vaccine shipments being delivered directly from Pfizer and Moderna to be delayed a day or two. Shipments coming from Ohio’s RSS Warehouse are still being delivered on a two-hour delay.

“Some vaccine providers have canceled appointments due to snow emergencies, but many are continuing to vaccinate. If you haven’t heard from your provider and are concerned about if your appointment is still scheduled, please contact your provider or visit their website,” said DeWine.

DeWine said the state is still working on a unified registration system for Ohioans to schedule vaccination appointments. Ohio chose to build its own system, which is currently functional and ready from a technical standpoint. DeWine said that the federal government’s registration system “would not work for Ohio.”