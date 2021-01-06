DeWine signs Water Quality Improvement Bill

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the Ghanbari Water Quality Improvement Bill on Wednesday during a virtual press conference.

According to legislation, the bill creates a Statewide Watershed Planning and Management Program through the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) to help with water quality improvements.

“After working on this important bill for two years, with my joint sponsor Representative John Patterson, it’s rewarding to see our governor sign the bill into law,” said State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg). “I’m thankful for all the widespread support of House Bill 7, as agriculture is a prime industry throughout Wood County, water quality improvement is critical for our farmers and their production of crops across our state.”

Provisions of the bill include: