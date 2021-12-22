COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine signed several House and Senate bills, making them laws on Dec. 22.

According to DeWine, nine bills were signed including one permitting sports wagering, one permitting cameras in nursing home resident rooms and one protecting children who are born alive after an abortion attempt.

The following are bills signed by DeWine:

House Bill 29 – permits sports wagering in Ohio under the regulatory authority of the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Lottery

Senate Bill 58 – permits the installation of a camera in nursing home residents' rooms

House Bill 122 – permits doctors to conduct appointments via telehealth

Senate Bill 217 – technical correction that will align current Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) practices with state law and narrow the exceptions for which BCI background checks can be released for long-term care job applicants

Senate Bill 59 – creates a prohibition on transferring or selling certain war relics to non-specified groups or entities

Senate Bill 157 – protects children who are born alive after a failed abortion attempt, expands abortion manslaughter to include failing to take measures to preserve the health of a child born alive after an abortion, creates a right of action for the affected mother to sue a person guilty of abortion manslaughter, creates new rules around ambulatory surgical facilities where abortions are attempting to be performed

Senate Bill 162 – gives the BMV additional authority to pursue persons who evade tolls on the Ohio Turnpike, provides the Ohio Turnpike Commission the ability to upgrade their toll collecting systems

Senate Bill 166 – creates the Career Success Grant Program, provides financial incentives to participating employers for providing work-based learning experiences for students enrolled in career-technical programs, provides a tax credit for participating employers

Senate Bill 102 – addresses work shortages in Ohio's bar and restaurant industry through updates and revisions in Ohio liquor laws, provides clarity for homebrewers and homebrewing conventions