COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Sponsored by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester), House Bill 158 was signed by Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

According to the Ohio House of Representatives, House Bill 158 is a bill that will revise current Ohio law to increase safety for Ohio firefighter training. The bill will eliminate the use of the harmful chemical PFAS during training.

The chemical PFAS is a combination of chemical compounds that is added to Class B firefighter foam. Although the compound greatly assists in extinguishing fires, continuous exposure to the chemical can be harmful to one’s health.

“As a former sheriff, I understand the importance of training for emergency situation,” said Plummer. “I also understand that the health and safety of our first responders is vitally important. Banning the use of PFAS foam in a training setting is a straightforward approach to prioritizing their health.”

According to the Ohio House, House Bill 158 will prohibit the use of the foam containing PFAS for training purposes unless required by law, regulation or ordinance. The Class B foam may still be used for emergency firefighting or fire prevention operations.

House Bill 158 will go into effect 90 days from the signing.