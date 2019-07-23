DeWine signs $645 million workers’ comp budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a two-year budget for Ohio’s insurance fund for injured workers after lawmakers missed the initial deadline at the end of June and covered the gap with a temporary budget.

DeWine, a Republican, did not issue any line-item vetoes for measures in signing the nearly $645 million spending plan on Monday.

The budget doesn’t include a provision the House favored earlier that would have covered post-traumatic stress disorder for emergency responders who aren’t physically injured.

The Republican leaders of the House and Senate have expressed support for such a change. House Speaker Larry Householder, of Glenford, says debate about PTSD coverage is expected to continue via separate legislation.

