COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed three bills into law on Monday, Feb. 28.

According to Governor DeWine’s office, the following three bills were signed into law:

House Bill 4

Sponsored by Representative Phil Plummer and Representative Susan Manchester, HB 4 regards county child abuse and neglect memorandums of understanding, cross-reporting of child abuse and neglect by public children services agencies to law enforcement agencies, notification of reporter rights, home assessor eligibility, and creation of the youth and family ombudsman office.

House Bill 229

Sponsored by Representative Shane Wilkin and Representative D.J. Swearingen, HB 229 provides qualified immunity to camp operators for harm arising from a risk inherent to camping and exempts sites that host historical reenactor camps from the recreational and camping operation license requirements.

Senate Bill 181

Sponsored by Senator Theresa Gavarone, SB 181 regards student religious expression in interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities.