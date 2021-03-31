DeWine signs 2022-23 transportation budget into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 74, Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 transportation budget, into law Wednesday.

“This budget ensures that we can continue to maintain and invest in Ohio’s roadways,” said DeWine. “Ohio’s transportation system continues to be a critical part of our economy, moving materials and people safely across our state. This budget advances our commitment to invest in state and locally-maintained roadways.”

House Bill 74 was sponsored by Rep. Scott Oelslager (OH-48) and was approved with bipartisan support in both the Ohio House and Senate. The Bill seeks to invest $8.3 billion over the two-year period.

The biennial budget includes:

$318 million for highway safety projects

$2.6 billion for other state-maintained roadway improvements

$2.4 billion for local roadway improvements

$74 million in public transit

$116 million for the Public Works Commission, including $14 million for emergency road-slip repair

$8 million for electric vehicle charging station grants through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

Additionally, the budget includes various provisions to enhance and expand services offered by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, requires the completion of classroom or online instruction for driver’s training before beginning behind-the-wheel instruction, repurposes closed weigh stations and creates a school zone around a preschool.